The Leader is all over Saturday's football action, with all the major competitions now in action.
Round one of New England Rugby gets under way. Samantha Newsam will by at Rugby Park for the clash between Tamworth and Albies. Kick-off is 3.15pm.
Zac Lowe, meanwhile, will be sideline as the Cowboys and the Bulldogs do battle at Dungowan (kick-off 2.45pm), before he heads to Kootiginal for the Roosters-Bears encounter (kick-off 6.30pm).
Read also:
Mark Bode will be keeping tabs on the opening round ALF North West clash between the Kangaroos and the Bulldogs, as well as Moore Creek's Premier League match-up against East Armidale (kick-off 3pm).
As always, check out our Saturday Scoreboard for a rundown of the results from around the region.
The blog may take a little bit to load. So give it a few seconds and it will pop up.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.