Fashions on the Field was a drawcard at Tamworth Cup

RG
By Rachel Gray
Updated April 21 2023 - 6:26pm, first published 6:00pm
The ladies wait in anticipation to hear the winner and runners up of the Fashions on the Field at the Tamworth Cup on April 21, at the Tamworth Racecourse. Picture by Gareth Gardner
The ladies wait in anticipation to hear the winner and runners up of the Fashions on the Field at the Tamworth Cup on April 21, at the Tamworth Racecourse. Picture by Gareth Gardner

Horses thundering around the track were just the backdrop to the fun and fashion on the field for the Tamworth Cup.

