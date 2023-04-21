Horses thundering around the track were just the backdrop to the fun and fashion on the field for the Tamworth Cup.
About 1500 people turned up to the Tamworth Racecourse on April 21, dressed in their Friday best, complete with florals, pinks, blues and pops of striking red teemed with hats and fascinators of all kinds.
At about 2.30pm hundreds of people crowded the stage as models of all ages showcased their most creative outfits for the traditional race-day fashion competition.
Tamworth-based farmer Kat Haworth won runner-up in the millinery category for her hot pink barbie-esque hat and matching light pink trouser suit with traces of lace.
"I don't always enter the fashions [competition]," Ms Haworth said. "But I look forward to it every year. It is the only chance I get now that I have a family and live on a farm."
The audience clapped, cheered, wolf-whistled in encouragement as the models twirled, sashayed and strutted on the runway.
Tahlia Holmes took out the overall award for a dress her mother made for a wedding. "So I am re-wearing it today," Ms Holmes said. "I did not expect to win!"
The six-year-old gelding Banju, trained by Scone-based Lyle Chandler, won the Tamworth City Toyota, Tamworth Cup (1500m), which is a qualifier for the $2m Big Dance metro race in November.
