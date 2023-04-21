A MAGISTRATE has denied a fresh bail bid for a Tamworth accused facing child abuse and bestiality possession offences.
Tamworth Local Court heard John William Farrar, who now identifies as Samantha, was facing four charges.
The 40-year-old lodged a fresh application for bail in Tamworth Local Court after Legal Aid said "Ms Farrar is distressed about certain matters" in custody.
Farrar has not been required to enter pleas to two counts of failing to comply with reporting obligations; as well as possessing child abuse material; and person possess bestiality material.
The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has certified the two possession charges.
Legal Aid solicitor Wendy McAuliffe said she just "needs to view the material" and the matter might be able to be shortened.
"The hold-up is entirely me, I just need to view the material," she told the court.
Farrar also faces a separate case of failing to comply with reporting obligations, and entered a plea of guilty during the mention. The charge relates to an incident between 10.30am and 11am on March 9 at West Tamworth.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Rob Baillie said the charge had been referred to the DPP, to see if it elects to take the matter on with the other charges.
"I'm asking for two weeks to see if the DPP elect," he said.
Farrar has been in custody since March, and appeared via video link from a Sydney jail.
As part of the bail bid - which was opposed by police - Farrar applied to live in the West Tamworth unit; not have a phone or device capable of accessing the internet; not access the internet; and report to police everyday.
According to submissions, the court heard Farrar was vulnerable in custody; not getting access to medication; and there were well-being concerns.
But Magistrate Brett Thomas found Farrar's bid did not meet the show cause hurdle that needed to be overcome to show why the detention was not justified.
But he said he was not satisfied the identified bail risks could be dealt with anyway.
Police allege Farrar failed to comply with reporting obligations between May 10 and 11, last year, by failing to disclose the email and user names in use to Oxley police.
Police allege Farrar was in possession of the child abuse material, and the bestiality material, between 12pm on May 10, and 8am on May 11, in West Tamworth, last year.
Officers allege they received a tip-off the accused was using internet social media sites
Police used a search warrant to raid a West Tamworth unit on the afternoon of June 27.
During the raid, police seized 13 exhibits, including six mobile phones, one iPad, three laptops, one USB, one tablet and a go pro device.
A forensic analysis of the phone, police allege, showed an email account and social media user names that were in use, and that had not been provided to police.
According to police facts, tendered for the bail application, the mobile phone contained 9680 images and 175 stored videos.
It's the police case that "approximately 75 per cent" involved sexual acts or sex-toy related content; as well as one video and five images police deemed to be child abuse material, based upon a police categorisation system.
Police allege the phone contained messaging centred on bestiality content.
