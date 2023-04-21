The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Court and Crime

John William Farrar's application for bail in Tamworth court refused, child abuse and bestiality possession charges adjourned

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
Updated April 21 2023 - 5:26pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John William Farrar's application for bail in Tamworth court refused on child abuse and bestiality possession charges. Picture from file
John William Farrar's application for bail in Tamworth court refused on child abuse and bestiality possession charges. Picture from file

A MAGISTRATE has denied a fresh bail bid for a Tamworth accused facing child abuse and bestiality possession offences.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Breanna Chillingworth

Breanna Chillingworth

Deputy Editor and Court Reporter

Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.