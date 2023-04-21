Tommy Quick is a young man on a mission to raise $1 million for the Stroke Foundation.
After overnighting in Mullaley, Tommy and his support crew will stay in Gunnedah on Saturday and Sunday night, as he undertakes a 9000 kilometre cycle to spread awareness about the impact of stroke on young people.
The 29-year-old suffered a stroke at the age of 12, and it changed his life forever.
It impacted him physically and affected his communication, but he said it hasn't stopped him from achieving great things, or overcoming major challenges.
"I think it's the mentality. If you want to do something just do it. You've got to set your mind to it first and then worry about the pain and the struggles," he told the Leader on Friday.
Tommy wants to be the first person in Australia to ride a recumbent trike to the four most extreme points of the mainland, from Cape York in the far north, east to Byron Bay, south to Wilson's Promontory and far west to Steep Point.
"I'm passionate about social inclusion and I plan on breaking down some common misconceptions about disability," he said.
"I want people to know that stroke can happen to anyone, at any time.
"I plan on stopping along the way and speaking with anyone who will listen."
Tommy's mission suffered a setback in November 2021 when he was hit by a car in South Australia.
"My injuries were severe, and the recovery hasn't been easy. Broken bones hurt like hell, but unlike the brain they are faster to heal," he said.
"My parents saw the whole crash unfold, Mum actually thought I was dead, it was very confronting for them."
But now, after more than a year and many months of rehab, he is finally back in the saddle.
"It's been a tough year for me, both mentally and physically, however I'm back better and more determined than ever to get somewhere," he said.
There are 123,977 Australians of working age (aged 18-64) living with the impact of stroke.
Tommy and team should arrive in Gunnedah by about 2.30pm on Saturday afternoon.
