Pirates will look to assert their physical presence early on Saturday as they attempt to turn their recent fortunes at Moree around.
It's been a long and disappointing trip back their last three visits with the Bulls not just getting the points but outplaying them.
One of the consistent comments is that they have been flat and complacent, and just haven't really turned up.
In general their record on the road hasn't been that great in recent seasons. Last year they won just three of their away games.
"That's something we did talk about in pre-season," co-coach Evan Kellow said.
"A lot of it's just top six inch sort of stuff. It's nothing to do with fitness or ability.
"It's just getting our mindset right that when we're out there we've got to go out there and do a job."
Their first away test this season, much of the talk has been about starting well.
"We know if we go out there and it takes us 20 minutes to get into the game they're a really hard team to pull back," Kellow said.
It doesn't need to be flashy, just keep it simple; work off their set piece, which was a real strength for them in the opening round against Scone, and just play off structure in the early part of the game.
"I think you've really got to revert back to those pillars that you've done well, that you've trained hard on," he said.
"Just the basics, like having a really good defensive line, having a really good scrum, being organised at the lineout. Just all those things that we've got in our control."
They have opted for a more physical pack to start, bringing Andrew Collins into the starting side up front and Andrew Wynne into the second row. Both came off the bench against the Brumbies.
"We didn't control the breakdown very well last weekend, we turned far too many balls over, they really sort of bossed us around at the breakdown," Kellow said explaining Wynne's promotion.
"I thought when Wynnie came on at the back end of the game he just added a lot more punch around the ruck. He was quite physical."
They were as of Friday morning still to finalise their 15 with the two wing spots "TBA".
Kellow said they have an "idea on a few players", but are also conscious that second grade are short on numbers and don't want to impact them too much.
Unfortunately the women have already had to forfeit.
It will be a full round of men's first grade games with Narrabri traveling to Walcha to begin their title defence, Scone at home to Gunnedah and Quirindi hosting Inverell.
