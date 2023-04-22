SPOIL mum and help local people battling cancer.
That's the win-win situation when you buy a ticket in the Can Assist Tamworth branch's Mother's Day raffle.
Can Assist volunteer Marjorie Keech said for just $2 locals can support locals on their cancer journey.
"It helps with everyday living expenses," she said.
READ ALSO:
Fundraising goes towards providing cancer patients with food and fuel vouchers, and accommodation and transport expenses.
Ms Keech said it was "terrible" to think that some people might not know about the help available, and hoped the raffle would also spread awareness about Can Assist.
"It really does just help so many people," she said.
Prizes include donated goodies from Robert Street Pharmacy, Goodprice Pharmacy, and Carmen's Restaurant.
Tickets are on sale each Wednesday leading up to Mother's Day outside of JB Hi-Fi in Centrepoint Shopping Centre.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.