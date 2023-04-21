A CRUMBLING bank, a redundant pipeline, and a run down causeway are the latest hot spots of concern in a bid to beautify the Peel River.
A concrete causeway, near the Jewry Street bridge, has been blamed for "disturbing" erosion by Tamworth councillor Helen Tickle.
A report submitted to council has called for further investigations into solutions to repair, remove or replace the "failing" causeway responsible for "significant river bank erosion".
The concrete causeway was used as a crossing before the construction of the Jewry Street bridge but has since become redundant.
READ ALSO:
Mayor Russell Webb said while the causeway had created a "small sort of weiring system" it had also done damage to the river.
"It's created an opportunity for some of those banks to erode when we get high flows," he said.
"What we've got to do is try and correct that."
The report suggests converting the old causeway into a weir with a pedestrian bridge to pond water, but still allow for fish movements.
But with council divided on the feasibility and affordability of weirs in Tamworth, the report says the causeway will need to be repaired or removed.
"There has been some money set aside to do that," Cr Webb said.
"That is something that will happen, and has to happen, regardless of whether we put weirs in or not.
"That work has to be done."
The report also recommended council should investigate opportunities to create a "water-based garden" with a boardwalk as a side project to weir investigations.
Council is also expecting to fork out $75,000 to remove a disused sewer pipe from the depths of the Peel River to improve both the environment and recreational access.
The pipeline, which was only recently discovered, had historically transferred sewage from West Tamworth to the former wastewater plant on Swan Street.
The report indicated the pipe could be obstructing a "fish passage" and "recreational access".
Funds for the removal would come from council's wastewater reserve.
Plans to revitalise Jewry Park are also underway as part of the beautification project.
Council has recently taken back a parcel of land on Britten Road which was previously available for lease, and had historically been used as an effluent disposal area, with the vision to expand the park area.
The project is estimated to cost council $100,000, and it has been recommended to engage a consultant to prepare design options for the extension and improvements.
Cr Webb said it was "great" that work would be carried out at the location.
Council has also agreed to engage a consultant to undertake a detailed ecological survey of the Peel River from Paradise to Jewry Street.
A separate report, warned council not to continue with investigations into a $30 million recreational lake in the middle of the city due to flooding and cost concerns.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.