The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Rugby Union: Joey Fowler named in Junior Wallabies squad for Canberra camp

Updated April 21 2023 - 11:21am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fowler and McLaughlin-Phillips in Junior Wallabies mix for world championships
Fowler and McLaughlin-Phillips in Junior Wallabies mix for world championships

Joey Fowler's star continues to rise with the Narrabri teenager named in the Junior Wallabies squad for their training camp in Canberra.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.