Fowler and McLaughlin-Phillips in Junior Wallabies mix for world championships



"With club seasons kicking off over the last few weeks, it's been great to see the players performing well and putting their hands up for selection," head coach Nathan Grey said.



"This camp is an important stepping stone in the team's development, where we'll build on the work done at our first camp in February.



"The excitement is definitely growing as we look ahead to our three warm-up games and beyond that, challenging for the title in South Africa."



Final preparations for the tournament will include two fixtures against New Zealand on May 28 and June 3, followed by a hit-out against an Australian Barbarians side on June 14.



The World Rugby U20 Championship represents the pinnacle of international age-group rugby and is renowned for providing the game's future stars with a platform to shine before reaching Test level.



At the most recent tournament in Argentina in 2019, the Junior Wallabies demonstrated the promise within the Australian development system, with the likes of Nick Frost, Noah Lolesio, Angus Bell, Mark Nawaqanitawase, Fraser McReight, Ben Donaldson, Lachlan Lonergan and Gunnedah's own Harry Wilson guiding the team to the final.

