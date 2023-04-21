TOP SELECTION: 12. LOCH EAGLE (Kris Lees/Dylan Gibbons a0kg; 54kg & barrier 10 -Now for the feature $200K Cup run at Quality level with eligibility for the Big Dance, and it's one of the strongest fields in many years. Even in such a strong & wide open lineup; super keen to stick with this smart-finishing provincial 4YO by superstar Lonhro 4th-up. Charged home from well back to win a Provincial Midway C'ship Qualifying Wild Card before enormous from the back in the big Final at Randwick, running past them all except the stablemate who had a softer run. Loves this distance, and gets back down to a luxury minimum weight; & only needs a clear crack at them from the 350m