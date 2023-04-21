Friday Apr 21, 2023
Tamworth Jockey Club
Britten Rd, Tamworth
TAMWORTH CITY TOYOTA
CUP DAY SHOWCASE MEETING
@_TJC
PH: (02) 6765 9387
1st Race @ 12.45pm
*Track likely Good 4/Soft 5 & Rail True:
*RACE 1 @ 12.45pm KEL PENFOLD FINANCE MAIDEN PLATE (1000m) - Set Weights; Apprentices Can Claim:
TOP SELECTION: 2. MR WALLACE (Cody Morgan/Aaaron Bullock; 59kg & barrier 7) -We start the big Showcase Cup day meeting with the maiden sprinters, and it stacks up on all fronts for this new home track arrival & ex-Godolphin Medaglia D'oro 4YO resuming. Was placed twice in much deep provincial maidens last prep when showing good early speed & with a significant pilot booking here, he can start life at his new home with a bang
DANGERS: 5. *Outback Archie; 8. *Little Bit Yours
Likely Tempo: Good
My BET PLAN: MR WALLACE to WIN & Trifecta: 2/5,8/5,8
*RACE 2 @ 1.20pm CIVILCON ROMANTIC DREAM - 2YO PLATE (1000m) - Set Weights; Apprentices Can Claim:
TOP SELECTION: 6. YAMABUSHI (Kris Lees/Dylan Gibbons a0kg; 57kg & barrier 4) -Same trip now for the babies, and on the score of potential and good mail from track, keen to be aboard this provincial-based gelding by Group 1 winner Brave Smash on debut. He looked super progressive through 2 recent trials, bolting in the latest by more than 4 lengths in soft ground. Importantly trial jockey sticks for the real thing, and from a handy draw, he's the one to beat
DANGERS: 1. *Bare To Witness; 9. *Genzano
Likely Tempo: Good to Strong
My BET PLAN: YAMABUSHI to WIN
*RACE 3 @ 1.55pm ELITE SAND & SOIL MORNINGTON 3YO & UP HCP (2100m) - Min Weight 55kg; Apprentices Can Claim:
TOP SELECTION: 3. MIRROR QUEEN (Paul Messara/Jean Van Overmeire; 55kg & barrier 2) -The first of the support features here looks the complete ticket for this talented 4YO country mare by Dundeel who strikes peak fitness now 4th-up & carries only 55kg. Should have won here 17 days ago motoring home to just miss after a significant step up in distance & that run cleans her out beautifully for this. Gets plenty of cover back in the field from a soft draw & only needs clear air from the 500m to run over them. Was scratched from Wyong on Thursday to be saved for this assignment
DANGERS: 6. *Rasay Factor; 7. *Avalicious
Likely Tempo: Reasonable
My BET PLAN: MIRROR QUEEN to WIN
*RACE 4 @ 2.35pm COURTHOUSE HOTEL JARDEL CUP FILLIES & MARES BENCHMARK 66 HCP (1200m) - Min Weight 55kg; Apprentices Can Claim:
TOP SELECTION: 6. GOLDEN GATE (Gerald Ryan & Sterling Alexiou/Robbie Dolan; 58kg & barrier 9) -Competitive battle here in this grade with good depth & several chances. Like this lightly raced & emerging 4YO Rosehill-based mare by Nicconi resuming for just her 4th start. Showed good progression in her first prep sweeping home from behind the speed to bolt in a handy provincial maiden in heavy ground before spelling. Fitted with a quiet trial by renowned fresh stable & she''s further suited being drawn to get to the outside
DANGERS: 4. *Athena Nyx; 8. *Innervoice; 10. **Seductive
Likely Tempo: Solid
My BET PLAN: GOLDEN GATE to WIN & Trifecta: 6,10/4,6,8,10/4,6,8,10
*RACE 5 @ 3.10pm GTS LAWNPRIDE COUNTRY BOOSTED MAIDEN PLATE (1400m) - Set Weights; Apprentices Can Claim:
TOP SELECTION: 2. BIG TIME CHARLIE (Luke Pepper/Koby Jennings; 59kg & barrier 7) -Very keen to back this still improving country 4YO by Myboycharlie who has hit the line well from off the speed in his last 2 & should be right at his peak for this. At his best on firmer ground & should be able to park a little closer in the run from this draw, & is suited under the set weight scale
DANGERS: 7. *Antarctic Pride; 11. *Top End Mikki; 12. *Arrabbiata; 14. *Priding
Likely Tempo: Reasonable
My BET PLAN: BIG TIME CHARLIE to WIN
*RACE 6 @ 3.50pm DYNAMIC FIRE JOHN CLIFT MEMORIAL - BENCHMARK 58 HCP (1000m) - Min Weight 55kg; Apprentices Can Claim:
TOP SELECTION: 13. SHAMALIE (Cameron Crockett/Christian Reith/ 57kg & barrier 4) -Back to the short course here for a very open sprint, and naturally a stack of chances. No better value, though, than this 3YO country filly by prolific speed sire Shalaa resuming for her second prep who could well jump at double figure odds. Was in the placings four straight runs last prep, including a close 2nd here in a handy Fillies & Mares maiden before a dominant 3rd-up win by nearly 5 lengths. Fitted with 2 improving trials & has enough early speed to take advantage of the good draw
DANGERS: 1. *Markwell Dreamer; 5. **Minimal; 8. *The Affirmative; 10. **Chiky Chiky Mama; 11. *Totally Discreet
Likely Tempo: Good
My BET PLAN: SHAMALIE Each Way & First Four: 5,10,13/1,5,8,10,11,13/1,5,8,10,11,13/1,5,8,10,11,13
*RACE 7 @ 4.25pm TAMWORTH CITY TOYOTA TAMWORTH CUP (1400m) - Quality; Min Weight 54kg; Apprentices Cannot Claim:
TOP SELECTION: 12. LOCH EAGLE (Kris Lees/Dylan Gibbons a0kg; 54kg & barrier 10 -Now for the feature $200K Cup run at Quality level with eligibility for the Big Dance, and it's one of the strongest fields in many years. Even in such a strong & wide open lineup; super keen to stick with this smart-finishing provincial 4YO by superstar Lonhro 4th-up. Charged home from well back to win a Provincial Midway C'ship Qualifying Wild Card before enormous from the back in the big Final at Randwick, running past them all except the stablemate who had a softer run. Loves this distance, and gets back down to a luxury minimum weight; & only needs a clear crack at them from the 350m
DANGERS: 1. **Cross Talk; 7. **Acquitted; 9. *Spangler; 15. *Akasawa
Likely Tempo: Solid
My BET PLAN: LOCH EAGLE to WIN & Boxed Exacta: 1,7,12
*RACE 8 @ 5.05pm SKY RACING WORLD COUNTRY MAGIC CLASS 1 HCP (1400m) - Min Weight 55kg; Apprentices Can Claim:
TOP SELECTION: 1. RURA PENTHE (Cody Morgan/Koby Jennings; 60.5kg & barrier 6) -A very handy battle for this class to close the big day, and sticking with the leading home track yard aboard this honest & improving 4YO by Japanese super sire Maurice reloading off a 6-week freshen up. Hit the line impressively from off-speed in his last 2, including a stronger race here when making up a tonne of ground, & gets a speed map advantage on the early favourite. Was given a quiet trial 10 days ago & looks ready to rip
DANGERS: 2. *Turnaway; 3. **Starliner
Likely Tempo: Solid
My BET PLAN: RURA PENTHE to WIN
**My BEST EARLY BETS:
R2 6. YAMABUSHI** Expect: $3.25 - $3.40; My Early Rating: $2.05
R3 3. MIRROR QUEEN** Expect: $2.15 - $2.35; My Early Rating: $1.75
R5 2. BIG TIME CHARLIE* Expect: $3.75 - $4.00; My Early Rating: $2.56
**My BEST EARLY VALUE:
R7 12. LOCH EAGLE** Expect: $5.50 - $6.50; My Early Rating: $3.80
**My BEST EARLY EXOTICS:
R6: First Four: 5,10,13/1,5,8,10,11,13/1,5,8,10,11,13/1,5,8,10,11,13
GOOD LUCK
@NeilEvansmail
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.