Brooke McKinnon is poised to make her Super W debut after being named on the bench for the NSW Waratahs for their clash with the Melbourne Rebels on Friday night.
The 18-year-old has been listed at 22, and is one of several changes head coach Campbell Aitken has made to the 23 for the trip to Melbourne.
She is the only uncapped player in the team and should she get on will become the 13th player to debut for the Waratahs this season.
Earlier this week, the Bingara native told the Daily Telegraph it would "mean the world" to her to run out in the Waratahs blue.
It's been her dream for as long as she can remember - to play elite level football.
Spotted by Aitken playing for the NSW Country under 18s against City last year and invited to be part of his pre-season squad, McKinnon moved down to Sydney virtually the day after she graduated.
"It was pretty scary but I found somewhere to live and I've been working in a burger place. They've been great. They are flexible around my training," she told the Telegraph.
"It was super hard when I came down. I was very homesick. I missed my family and the farm but I had a good group of support with the girls.
"Not knowing anyone and making new friends was hard but the longer I stay the better it is becoming."
The match will kick-off at 5pm and will be shown live on Stan Sport.
