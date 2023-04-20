The Northern Daily Leader
Rugby Union: Brooke McKinnon in line to make her Waratahs debut

By Samantha Newsam
Updated April 21 2023 - 10:21am, first published 9:44am
Brooke McKinnon has been named in the Waratahs 23 for their clash with Melbourne on Friday night.

Brooke McKinnon is poised to make her Super W debut after being named on the bench for the NSW Waratahs for their clash with the Melbourne Rebels on Friday night.

