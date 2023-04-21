Dougal Elliot is by his own admission someone who throws "everything at everything".
So it's little surprise that after deciding to test the waters for a comeback, he has worked his way into the starting side for Saturday's season opener against St Albert's.
What is a surprise though, at least to him, is that he will lead the Magpies onto Tamworth Rugby Park, after being appointed the first grade captain for the season.
Learning of the honour at training on Thursday night, Elliot described it as a "privilege" and said it was certainly unexpected.
"There are some very good leaders in the club so I feel fortunate," he said.
Magpies head coach Damian Henry highlighted the 36-year-old's experience and leadership as among of the traits that made him the man for the job.
He is also a good talker, he said, and as a half-back is "a conduit between the backs and the forwards" and can control the tempo of the game.
For Elliot, who has also played at Walcha, Armidale and Barbarians, among other clubs, over the years, the role is about more than leading on the field.
"COVID has made it difficult for sporting clubs and businesses to gain momentum in the last couple of years so I am really excited to try to drive culture in the club, the community business and drive bush rugby," he said.
Back after three years out of the game, the Walcha native is the first to admit he probably should have hung up the boots by now. But he just keeps getting that "itch": that feeling that has driven many a player to keep lacing up the boots.
He also had "a bit more time" up his sleeve after in recent years having some "different priorities".
The initial intent coming back was just to go to training and see how his body felt. He wasn't sure "whether it would hold up".
But as invariably happens it was a slippery slope from training to playing.
"I guess I'm a competitive person and once I get into the mix of it I find it hard not to put everything into it," Elliot said.
"My only downfall is that I can go hard early on and I'll probably bust myself half-way through the season."
Having his first run in their trial against Gunnedah, he conceded he probably didn't anticipate he'd enjoy it as much as has.
"So far it's been very enjoyable," he said.
He added that it has been great to see a few of the old heads from when he was last playing poking their heads in at training.
As well as getting back into rugby, Elliot also recently started a new job with NAB with their agribusiness arm.
"It's a steep learning curve for me coming from outside of that field but it's so far so good and I'm enjoying it," he said.
Albies will be a big test first-up being the defending champions.
The Magpies' Sponsors Day, there will be four games, the action kicking-off at 11.40am with third grade.
First grade is at 3.15pm with the women preceding them at 2.15.
TAMWORTH: 1 Adam Wallace, 2 Colin Fogarty, 3 Sam White, 4 Callum McPherson, 5 Aaron O'Keefe, 6 Finlay Lamberth, 7 Ashley Dwyer, 8 Brock Bayers, 9 Dougal Elliot, 10 Liam Allan, 11 Cameron Lane, 12 Jono Dunlop, 13 Blake Clout, 14 Tusi Misi, 15 William Clinch.
