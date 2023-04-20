The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Millions poured into disaster-hit Kempsey Road as Armidale Regional Council undertakes rebuild

JC
By Jordan Crick
April 21 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kempsey Road sustained significant damage during recent natural disasters. Picture by Armidale Regional Council
Kempsey Road sustained significant damage during recent natural disasters. Picture by Armidale Regional Council

More than $400 million in state and federal funding is being poured into Kempsey Road as part of a major operation to rebuild the disaster-hit corridor.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jordan Crick

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.