On a suddenly frigid late afternoon at Bicentennial Park, beneath a somber sky, Melanie Young and Matt Hall emerged.
They strolled along the footpath, past the duck pond, before coming to a halt on a mound overlooking the pond. Young, 21, settled on a bench, while her 24-year-old partner of some three years stood over her.
The couple are building a cottage on the Young family's 1600-hectare sheep, cattle and goat farm at Limbri. Young's father, Chris, is helping them construct the two-bedroom property.
"He's leading the way and teaching us and helping us out," she said of her father.
The roof goes on this weekend, with Young and Hall hopeful of moving in this winter.
The cottage is located about a kilometre from the property's main house. Young, an accomplished equestrian, began riding horses at the farm at age two.
Secluded, intimate and boasting a fireplace, the cottage sounds dreamy - the perfect place for the couple to start a new chapter of their relationship.
"It's looking good," Hall said. "A nice little quiet country paradise."
"It will be really good once we move in," Young said.
Hall, who hails from Jilliby, moved to the North West upon securing a job on a Murrurundi cattle farm in 2018. With the region ravaged by drought, the agricultural college graduate eventually relocated to Tamworth, where he linked with the Tamworth Kangaroos.
Now an apprentice fitter and turner, the Roos best and fairest player in 2020 and 2021 has been named the side's captain for the first time. He is also an assistant coach.
Young, who runs a dog grooming business with her mother, Rachel, will this year skipper the Roos' women for the first time. The Roos play Gunnedah in season openers at No 1 Oval on Saturday.
"I think it's just made us look forward to the season even more, to share that experience," Hall said of the captaincy appointments.
It was Hall who lured Young to AFL and the Kangaroos.
"And now we both have very important roles in the club," she said, adding: "So, hopefully, this year we'll come away with the big win [premierships]."
Young and Hall likened their leadership roles to the process of building their home.
"We both share a vision for the cottage, and we both share a vision for the club and our team," said Hall, who met Young when he messaged her on Facebook.
His move to Tamworth had "worked out well", he said, adding: "There's no reason to leave."
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
