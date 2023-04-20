TWO 13-year-old boys have been arrested, accused of property crime offences stretching from Tamworth to the Hunter Valley.
The young boys, who live in Muswellbrook, were charged by police from the Oxley Proactive Crime Team (PCT).
The PCT officers travelled to the Hunter Valley following investigations into property offences across Tamworth and into to Muswellbrook, allegedly committed on or around April 15.
One of the boys is facing charges of aggravated break-and-enter; take and drive stolen car; driving recklessly or furiously; fraud; and breach of bail.
He was refused bail by police, and has subsequently been denied bail in a children's court.
He was remanded into juvenile detention until the case returns to court at a later date.
The second 13-year-old is facing aggravated break-and-enter charges; as well as obtaining property by deception; and riding in a stolen car.
He was granted conditional bail to front a children's court in June.
Police said investigations into the offences are continuing and further charges could be laid.
