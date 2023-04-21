'There's nothing saying we can't do it again': The Nomads' title defence begins

There's no reason why the New England Nomads can't win back-to-back premierships.
That's the message coming from Nomads camp as they prepare to begin their AFL North West title defence against the Inverell Saints this Saturday.
Last season, player-coach Clarrie Barker was confident week-in, week-out they had the team to win the trophy.
All they needed was a full-strength team on the park.
He was correct and believes the new squad can push for this year's title.
"It is a bit of a different side this year and there's nothing saying we can't do it again," he said.
"Every team will be looking at us as the reigning premiers and we have just got to hold that title and not let anyone get to it."
"We have got a lot of new ex-players that have come from interstate to do uni so they have all played before.
The new Nomads outfit is a relatively young one but has the usual suspects in David 'Modra' Richards, Noah Connick and Barker all lining up again.
While rebuilding a squad and working out new combinations can be daunting for others, the Nomads are used to it.
With a high percentage of University of New England students, their team is different year-to-year.
"The Nomads are quite used to losing players every two or three years and having to rebuild," Barker said.
"It is not something we are unfamiliar with and we know it takes time to gel and for everyone to get to know each other and stuff like that.
"It will probably take a few solid games together.
"Hopefully over the first few teams we verse we get a sense of how everyone plays and we can accommodate for that further on in the season.
"We still have key players from last year with Noah and Modra and blokes like that.
"Key players like that are really crucial for rebuilding teams and building a bit of chemistry within ourselves."
But they're just glad to be back.
"It is just exciting to be back at footy and seeing how teams have gone over the break, what they have done and what they have changed," Barker said.
The university holidays have again impacted their preparation heading into round one against the Saints but some have stuck around.
Of the game this Saturday, Barker knows it will be a challenge.
He is hoping the youngsters can use the big Bellevue Oval to their advantage.
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
