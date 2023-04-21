ELECTION results in the NSW upper house have Gunnedah candidate for the Legislative Council Pip Murray optimistic for a "sensible" government.
The government and coalition opposition landed 15 members each, leaving Labor needing a right-wing crossbencher, or a right-wing MP to take the president's chair, to pass bills.
The 21st and final seat was won by Liberal candidate Rachel Merton, instead of Animal Justice Party's Alison Waters.
Power lying in the crossbench could lead to an impasse in some circumstances, Ms Murray said, "but I am really hopeful that we can achieve some sensible government".
The Gunnedah writer and farmer ran fourth on Elizabeth Farrelly's Independent ticket, which did not land a seat, because she was "frustrated" with the lack of attention to the regions.
The upper house outcome will make it harder for things to pass, and there will be lots of "horse trading", she said.
"That's just the cut and thrust of politics isn't it?" she said.
"Those of us who are interested in particular issues, perhaps are given some hope that we might achieve good outcomes."
Quirindi farmer Peter Wills ran for the upper house in 2019 on Jeremy Buckingham's Independent ticket.
This election, Mr Wills did not run, although Mr Buckingham was successful with the Legalise Cannabis Party.
Mr Wills said additional sitting MPs and MLCs not from the two major parties means people with different interests and expertise are reviewing legislation.
"It's really important that things are not just rubber-stamped through the lower house, and they think they can just get stuff through the upper house at the same time," he said.
The change of government puts things back at scratch in some respects, the Liverpool Plains Action Group member said.
"We do have to re-execute all our arguments to these new ministers about the issues that we face here on the plains regarding our battles with Santos," he said.
"We don't underestimate the battle that we face here."
Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.
