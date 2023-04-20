Legacy members are appealing the return of four plaques "with no questions asked", after someone took them from outside their building in Tamworth.
Legacy's Deborah Bright has pleaded for the person to leave the plaques somewhere, then phone anonymously to let them know where they are.
"We'll come and pick them up," Ms Bright said. "That's all we ask."
The plaques were wrapped inside one of two cardboard parcels delivered to 454 Peel Street about 2 pm on April 12.
Both parcels had plaques in them, with one containing four and the other containing three.
The parcel with three plaques was found ripped open and discarded on the front lawn of a house on Roderick Street. The other is still missing.
Legacy's Tamworth president Greg Roese said he was "deeply disappointed".
"We're an ex-service organisation," Mr Roese said.
"It would be a great relief to have them back."
The plaques were set for installation at Barraba, Boggabri, Gunnedah, Manilla, Narrabri, Quirindi and Tamworth before an unveiling in July to mark 100 years since Legacy Australia was established.
Ms Bright said the plaques aren't worth much in dollar value but they bought them via donations from the RSL and others, including one lady who collected cans for cash to raise money.
"They're invaluable," Ms Bright said.
Legacy was established in 1923 Melbourne by an ex-serviceman, to honour "the promise", which a soldier told to his dying mate in the trenches of the Western Front of WWI; "I'll look after the missus and kids"
On April 22, Legacy Tamworth will be unveiling a different plaque at the town hall to mark 75 years since the Tamworth branch.
Legacy (02) 6766 4372
