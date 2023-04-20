The Northern Daily Leader
NSW Minister for Regional Roads and Transport Jenny Aitchison shuts down Coalition's road transfer and reclassification program

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
Updated April 20 2023 - 4:13pm, first published 3:45pm
Liverpool Plains Shire Council mayor Doug Hawkins (left), NSW Minister for Regional Roads and Transport Jenny Aitchison, and outgoing minister Sam Farraway. Pictures file
A PROGRAM to help local councils manage roads could be scrapped after election promises were left "unfulfilled".

