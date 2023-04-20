A PROGRAM to help local councils manage roads could be scrapped after election promises were left "unfulfilled".
Freshly appointed Minister for Regional Roads and Transport Jenny Aitchison told the Leader the new Labor government couldn't pledge to carry out the Coalition's 2019 election promise of a road reclassification and transfer program, which was left incomplete four years after its announcement.
She said the program, which allows councils to nominate stretches of local roads to hand over to the responsibility of the state, received little to no action while she was in opposition.
"We can't commit to something we can't see," she said.
"We repeatedly called the government to release that report prior to polling day.
"They never did."
Previous regional roads minister Sam Farraway came under pressure last year after he was unable to confirm whether a single kilometre of road had been reclassified when he was pressed on the issue at an estimates hearing in September.
Mr Farraway told the Leader in November he expected to be in a "position" to make progress on the program after Christmas.
When Labor formed government in March, Liverpool Plains Shire Council mayor Doug Hawkins said he hoped moves would be made on the program.
"I would hope they'd be open to that," he said.
The council had applied to transfer 195 kilometres of local roads to the state government, but had never heard back about the progress of the application.
Cr Hawkins said the shire simply did not have the rate base or man power to make sure the road network was up-to-scratch.
With the program in limbo, Ms Aitchison said she was aware the delays had led many local councils to feel "very frustrated".
"That's been the real push behind our $390 million fund for road emergency repair funding," she said.
"So they had the money to actually upgrade the roads that people use everyday.
"Rather than wait around for a report that's already three years overdue."
Between Tamworth, Gunnedah and Liverpool Plains councils, Labor has allocated $15 million in road repair funding.
