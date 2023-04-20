Farrer Memorial Agricultural High School will host free information sessions at Moree and Inverell on April 27 and 28 as the school encourages parents to consider offering their child a country-based education.
Principal Clint Gallagher will also visit primary schools in Narrabri, Bellata, Moree, Warialda and Inverell to showcase Farrer's recent academic achievements and what it can offer as an alternative to private boarding schools in the capital cities.
Farrer is Australia's only agricultural high school for boys - and only all-male boarding school between Sydney and the Queensland border - but also offers traditional subjects such as legal studies, English and mathematics.
The government school, which is set on 191 hectares of agricultural land in Tamworth and is currently home to approximately 360 boarders, is about a three hour drive from Moree and two hours from Inverell.
Mr Gallagher said parents in the country were going to a great expense to send their children to private school in Sydney and Queensland when they could be giving them an education closer to home.
"They could easily keep their kids in the country, not too far from home, and go to an excellent school without all the costs," he said.
The roadshow's first information session will be held at Moree Services Club on Thursday, April 27 before rolling into Inverell RSM Club on Friday, April 28.
Both events start at 6.30pm, but attendees are asked to RSVP online before 1pm on Monday, April 24.
Mr Gallagher said the school was achieving great success across a broad range of subjects and he was hoping to get that message out to prospective students and parents during the roadshow.
"This is sort of the first time we've done this, so we are interested in getting out and promoting all of the good things the school's doing and making sure parents have a deeper understanding of Farrer," he said.
"We are the only all boys boarding school between Sydney and the Queensland border."
RSVP at farreragri-h.schools.nsw.gov.au
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
