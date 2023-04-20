Kids have been enjoying a Puppet Making and Performance Holiday Program at Tamworth's Conservatorium of Music this week.
Conservatorium staff members Meghan McGrane, Samara Redman and Katie Ringland have been helping children aged between 6 and 13 to create their own puppets with their own individual personalities, as well as the scenery for a special performance that was held on Thursday.
The young participants also learned to integrate scripts and songs into their performances.
The program was subsidised and supported by the Crosby Foundation, a charity whose aim is to improve the lives of disadvantaged children.
This aligns with the Conservatorium's vision, which is to provide quality music education, accessible to all, enriching lives and the community.
