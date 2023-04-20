The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News
Photos

Tamworth Conservatorium of Music holds school holiday puppet making workshop

By Newsroom
April 20 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Kids have been enjoying a Puppet Making and Performance Holiday Program at Tamworth's Conservatorium of Music this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.