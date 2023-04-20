The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Member for Barwon Roy Butler calls for an audit of drinking water across NSW

LJ Charleston
By Lj Charleston
Updated April 20 2023 - 11:29am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW Water Minister Rose Jackson (centre) with Member for Barwon Roy Butler (left) discussing drinking water problems across the state. Photo supplied
NSW Water Minister Rose Jackson (centre) with Member for Barwon Roy Butler (left) discussing drinking water problems across the state. Photo supplied

Member for Barwon Roy Butler is calling for a water audit across NSW in the wake of tests which revealed Walgett's drinking water has major problems.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LJ Charleston

LJ Charleston

The Land

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.