The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Court and Crime

New England police searching for Mark Morrison, 62, missing from Moree for two weeks

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
Updated April 19 2023 - 8:24pm, first published 8:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police are searching for Mark Morrison who has not been seen for two weeks. Picture supplied by NSW Police
Police are searching for Mark Morrison who has not been seen for two weeks. Picture supplied by NSW Police

POLICE have serious concerns for the whereabouts of a local man who hasn't been seen for two weeks.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Breanna Chillingworth

Breanna Chillingworth

Deputy Editor and Court Reporter

Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.