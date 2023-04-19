POLICE have serious concerns for the whereabouts of a local man who hasn't been seen for two weeks.
Mark Morrison has not been seen for about a fortnight with a search under way for the missing 62-year-old.
He was reported missing to New England police on April 16 and officers have been scouring locations in a bid to find him since.
Investigators said they hold serious concerns for his welfare and his disappearance is out of character, his family said.
Mr Morrison - who is also known to family and friends as 'Fang' - is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 172cm tall, with a thin build.
He has brown hair and a beard, and also wears glasses, his family have told police.
Police said Mr Morrison is known to work and travel across the state's central and North West region.
Officers are appealing for anyone that might have seen Mr Morrison, or knows his whereabouts, to come forward urgently.
Anyone with information is urged to call Moree police on 6757 0799 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
