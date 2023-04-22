THE state's water watchdog has laid out its four key priorities for the next 12 months that it will home in on after a jampacked round of meetings in Tamworth and Moree.
The Natural Resources Access Regulator (NRAR) compliance officers and staff sat down for talks with key stakeholders from across the North West as part of a visit to both towns.
It was the first regional meeting in Tamworth since the pandemic unfolded and allowed the water watchdog to cement its priorities for the financial year ahead.
NRAR - which has made several prosecutions for illegal water works or rule breaches across the Namoi and Gwydir Valleys in the last three years - said it had a commitment to ensure water was used lawfully across all parts of the state, and the environment got its fair share.
Chief Regulatory Officer Grant Barnes was part of the delegation to the region that included the NRAR board and senior leaders.
The new regulatory goals will determine the focus of compliance officers and staff for the next 12 months.
NRAR will prioritise monitoring and regulating water use in irrigated agriculture; floodplain harvesting - which is expected to roll out in the Namoi Valley soon; non-urban metering to ensure water users are compliant with the new rules; and water use in mining and extractive industries.
The irrigated agriculture focus will see NRAR monitor dams and unlicensed storages. Its satellite data has revealed more compliance work is needed to police water storages on properties, to ensure users follow the rules and reduce any harm to the environment.
The controversial issue of floodplain harvesting is part of a new suite of licensing frameworks for NRAR. Entitlements for floodplain harvesting have already rolled out in the Gwydir and Border Rivers regions with Namoi to follow soon.
NRAR said floodplain harvesting accounted for a large amount of surface water taken across the state so compliance with the rules was needed.
The rollout of the non-urban metering - which refers to water taken from regulated and unregulated rivers and groundwater systems with a water access licence - will see NRAR officers ensure the region is compliant with the new rules.
"We expect water users to be compliant or making a reasonable effort to comply by engaging a DQP (duly qualified person), before their rollout date," the NRAR spokesperson said.
"It's one of the most significant reforms to water management in the past decade and the next phase will ensure the northern and southern inland are compliant with the new rules."
The focus on mining and extractive industries is to ensure users record and report their water take according to their licenses.
"This priority carries over from last year to ensure water take is accurately measured, modelled and accounted for," the NRAR spokesperson said.
As part of the visit, NRAR took part in a cultural immersion day on Gomeroi land at Moree - led by Indigenous board member and Gomeroi man Phil Duncan - along with the agency's Aboriginal Support Network.
The cultural day meant staff could learn more on Indigenous heritage and First Nations people "for whom water is intrinsically linked" in caring for country.
