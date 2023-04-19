It was a successful fundraiser for the RSL Tamworth Sub-branch in the lead-up to ANZAC Day, and volunteer Grant Stocks wanted to give his appreciation to the Tamworth community.
"There have been absolutely beautiful people coming through here," Mr Stocks said of those who generously donated money.
Fellow RSL volunteer Pam Howels said one man, who she thought was a former veteran, donated $60 without taking any merchandise in return.
And Ms Howels' grand-daughter Samantha Deweger said, "a lot of people have been buying the merchandise but not accepting the change".
The three RSL volunteers had set-up camp from 7.30 am outside Kmart in Tamworth Square on April 15, to sell a table spread of red and purple [for war horses, dogs and pigeons] poppies, pens and badges.
READ ALSO:
The donations go towards helping current and former servicemen and women and their families.
On April 22, they will be back for a BBQ fundraiser outside Bunnings from 8.30 am to 2 pm, with badges and poppies also available.
And on ANZAC Day April 25, Ms Howels and other RSL volunteers will be outside the Tamworth town hall from about 9 am.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.