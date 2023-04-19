The Northern Daily Leader
Community

Tamworth RSL sub-Branch fundraiser ahead of ANZAC day

By Rachel Gray
April 19 2023 - 6:15pm
Tamworth RSL sub-Branch volunteer Pam Howels, left, with RSL's Grant Stocks and Samantha Deweger fundraise for veterans and their families outside KMart in Tamworth Square ahead of ANZAC Day. Picture by Rachel Gray
Tamworth RSL sub-Branch volunteer Pam Howels, left, with RSL's Grant Stocks and Samantha Deweger fundraise for veterans and their families outside KMart in Tamworth Square ahead of ANZAC Day. Picture by Rachel Gray

It was a successful fundraiser for the RSL Tamworth Sub-branch in the lead-up to ANZAC Day, and volunteer Grant Stocks wanted to give his appreciation to the Tamworth community.

Rachel Gray

Journalist

