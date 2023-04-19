The pain of a finals loss is something that many local athletes know.
It is bitter, and not quickly forgotten. But that is exactly what drives Moree Boars captain-coach Mick Watton, as they search for redemption in 2023.
Last year, the Boars produced an inspired run to the first grade preliminary final, winning six straight in the last six rounds (including victories over both eventual grand finalists).
It was enough to propel them into fourth place on the ladder, and into finals, where they met the Kootingal Roosters in the semis and toppled them for the first time that season.
But the preliminary final was next, and North Tamworth, as they so often do, found an extra gear when it counted to consign Moree to a 44-18 defeat.
This year, Watton hopes to make amends.
"We want to go one better than last year," he said.
"That's pretty obvious. We want to be in the big dance, but there's a lot of water under the bridge between now and then."
The Boars got off to an ideal start on Sunday, with a 46-28 win over the Roosters at home.
While Watton was happy with their offense, his standards are high and he was "really disappointed" that they conceded five tries.
This weekend, they take on the Narrabri Blues in Narrabri, who are fresh off a heavy 66-6 loss to Dungowan.
Despite that round one result, Watton expects the Blues to "bounce back".
"I think it will be a tough match," he said.
"I've got a lot of respect for [Narrabri coach] Josh Trindall, and the Narrabri crew. It's always a tough game there, no matter who they put on the park."
It will be a test, but it is one that Watton knows his side can pass.
Particularly given some of the names that joined the side over the off-season - including Daniel Jobson, William Baker, and Jack Mitchell - and the way the team has coalesced.
"The group of boys we've got at the moment are all working hard for each other, and that's one thing I'm really happy about," Watton said.
"All the blokes are committed to the cause."
