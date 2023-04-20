Australian indie folk darlings The Waifs have announced an extensive tour, which includes Tamworth, to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their Up All Night album.
Each show will see the band play the album in full and a sprinkling of fan favourites.
They will be joined by special guests and great friends along the way who have each had their own impact on The Waifs career over the years, including multiple Missy Higgins (Melbourne show only), who did her first national tour supporting the original Up All Night album tour in 2003.
Among the announced guests are Josh Pyke, Mick Thomas, Jeff Lang, Jordie Lane, Liz Stringer, Jeff Lang and Felicity Urquhart.
To mark this occasion, they will release 'Up All Night' on vinyl for the first time with a limited signed edition available as part of a VIP ticket package.
Through their first 10 years of touring beginning in 1992, the band released three albums - self-titled The Waifs (1996), Shelter Me (1998) and Sink or Swim (2000).
But was the single London Still, released in July 2002, that brought them into the national and international spotlight.
It was followed by singles Fisherman's Daughter, Lighthouse and Highway One.
Members of the band are sisters Vikki Thorn and Donna Simpson, Josh Cunningham, Ben Franz, David MacDonald.
The Up All Night Tour tickets are on sale from Thursday, April 20.
The Waifs will kick off the NSW leg of their tour at Newcastle's Civic Theatre on July 14, and will play the Tamworth Town Hall Tuesday August 8, with special guests Felicity Urquhart and Josh Cunningham.
Jim Kellar is editor of the Newcastle Herald's Weekender magazine. He has been a journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1997, covering culture, art, food and music. jkellar@newcastleherald.com.au
