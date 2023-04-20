The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Life & Style/Celebrity
What's on

The Waifs 'Up All Night' anniversary tour plays Tamworth Town Hall in August

Jim Kellar
By Jim Kellar
April 20 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Waifs are coming to Tamworth in August.
The Waifs are coming to Tamworth in August.

Australian indie folk darlings The Waifs have announced an extensive tour, which includes Tamworth, to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their Up All Night album.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jim Kellar

Jim Kellar

Weekender Editor

Jim Kellar is editor of the Newcastle Herald's Weekender magazine. He has been a journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1997, covering culture, art, food and music. jkellar@newcastleherald.com.au

More from Celebrity
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.