PLANNED upgrades on two troubled roads will go ahead despite a change in government.
Fresh into her new gig as Minister for Regional Roads and Transport, Jenny Aichinson has confirmed to the Leader works on Goonoo Goonoo and Rangari roads will push ahead under the new Labor government.
"We're proceeding," she said.
"We just want to have more conversations before we go at it with too much detail."
In July last year the state government took over the planned upgrade of the 19.6 kilometre stretch of Rangari Road between Tamworth and Gunnedah from the local councils, after an ongoing saga over who would foot the bill.
Early works, including vegetation clearing and drainage improvements, started in January.
The $40 million duplication of Goonoo Goonoo Road kicked off in the same month, and is expected to be complete by 2027.
Both Tamworth mayor Russell Webb and general manager Paul Bennett have called for a quicker timeline on the major thoroughfare.
Ms Aitchison visited the Tamworth and Liverpool Plains region in March where she announced $15 million for Tamworth, Gunnedah and Liverpool Plains for road maintenance.
"Our intention is to get that out as soon as possible," Ms Aitchison said.
"I'm actually writing to councillors, mayors and general managers in the coming days to talk to them more about the specific commitments for their electorate."
The money will be dished out across two years to give councils the time to locate contractors, Ms Aitchison said.
Also high on her agenda is reducing the number of hoops councils have to jump through to secure grant funding.
"They'd [councils] put in a significant amount of work in terms of engineers, council officers, trying to get the project up, and then they'd never get funded," she said.
"What we need to do is have a look at the system of funding so there's more certainty for councils."
The new minister said it was a priority to work with the federal government to free up more funding for road repairs.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
