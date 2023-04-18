The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Swimming: Jack Mitchell the pick of North West swimmers at nationals

By Zac Lowe
April 18 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jack Mitchell celebrates his silver medal in the individual medley relay last week, one of two that he picked up. Picture by Swimming New England and North West.
Jack Mitchell celebrates his silver medal in the individual medley relay last week, one of two that he picked up. Picture by Swimming New England and North West.

A handful of swimmers from the local region attended the Australian Age Championships last week, but in the end, one stood head and shoulders above the rest.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.