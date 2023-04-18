A handful of swimmers from the local region attended the Australian Age Championships last week, but in the end, one stood head and shoulders above the rest.
Kootingal native, Jack Mitchell, produced a series of performances that surprised not only his competitors, but his home club and perhaps even his family.
"I don't even know if his family was expecting it, to be honest," Kootingal Moonbi Swimming Club publicity officer, Olly McDougall, joked.
"They were probably just happy he was there. I was talking to his mum, Sonja, before he swam and she was a bit of a nervous wreck."
Over the course of the week-long event, Mitchell claimed a gold in the four by 50 metre freestyle relay, which he followed with a silver medal in the individual medley relay and a strong performance in the 50 metre backstroke B Grade final.
"It's sensational," McDougall said.
"The kids at the club, it'll be great for them to see [his success]. It's very inspirational for them all."
In addition to Mitchell, four swimmers from the Tamworth City Swimming Club took part in the nationals.
Coach Andrew Hunter said they produced some standout performances, and also showed areas in which they needed to improve.
"There's a lot of work to be done," Hunter said.
"Alex Hayes was the only one who reached the finals, a B Grade and an A Grade final.
"Young Chelsea [Smith] had the biggest load of them all, and did very well with PBs in each, I think she missed a personal best in just one of them."
If they hope to continue progressing, Hunter said, the swimmers will need to "take their training up a level".
