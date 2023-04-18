Ex NRL star Matt Orford was the main attraction at a special school holiday training clinic in Tamworth on Tuesday.
The former Manly Sea Eagles player was in the city to meet and greet around 300 kids, who were taking part in the Rebel Sport organised event at Tamworth's No 1 Oval.
The young participants were put through a number of drills, some perhaps hoping to emulate Matt's career in the big league.
'The Ox' as he was known in his playing days was a junior with the North Sydney Bears, and started his career with the Northern Eagles before he joined the Melbourne Storm, where in 2004 he was named player of the year.
He joined the Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles in 2006.
