If you notice a helicopter hovering above powerlines in the coming weeks it will just be Transgrid checking the electricity network.
Bushfire safety helicopter patrols will be taking place across the New England from this week.
Calala, Kingswood, Garoo, Goonoo Goonoo, Loomberah, Tamworth and Wallabadah will all be patrolled in late April.
It is all part of Transgrid's annual bushfire safety program, to help identify any potential bushfire risks and assess the condition of towers and transmission lines.
Read also:
Transgrid General Manager of Maintenance Ian Davidson said "Transgrid takes the risk of bushfires very seriously and the safety of our people and local communities around our network is our highest priority".
"Every year we commit significant resources to inspect the network and carry out any necessary vegetation management and maintenance work to reduce the risk of bushfires in the lead up to summer," Mr Davidson said.
It's not an easy job with over 13,000 kilometres of line to check - the equivalent distance from Sydney to Mexico City - to help identify trees or vegetation growing too close to lines and check for any maintenance issues.
"People may see the helicopter flying along transmission lines so crews can inspect them and take photos to help identify any potential issues so we can proactively respond to addressing any bushfire risks.
"We'd like to thank the community for their patience and understanding as we carry out these critical inspections to keep everyone safe," Mr Davidson said.
The helicopter will fly above transmission lines at about 50 kilometres per hour.
The schedule is subject to change due to weather conditions.
Anyone seeking information can contact Transgrid's toll-free hotline on 1800 222 537 or more details can be found here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.