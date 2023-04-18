The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Harness Racing: Harness racing is in the blood for Daniel Missen

By Julie Maughan
April 18 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daniel Missen with his father, Tony, and the winner of the recent Narrabri race, Gotonebettor. Picture by Julie Maughan.
Daniel Missen with his father, Tony, and the winner of the recent Narrabri race, Gotonebettor. Picture by Julie Maughan.

Daniel Missen is a native to Tamworth, but his dulcet tones can be heard across the state and afar.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.