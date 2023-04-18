The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

NFF leads ag lobby into battle against 'dysfunctional' $3m super tax

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
April 19 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Farmers furious about 'absurd, impractical' $3m super tax hit
Farmers furious about 'absurd, impractical' $3m super tax hit

The National Farmers Federation is cranking up its door knocking efforts in Canberra, hoping the federal government may already realise it has misjudged the true impact of its planned new tax hike on rural superannuation assets.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Marshall

Andrew Marshall

National agribusiness writer

Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.