Mark Mason believes Who Goes There could have Kosciuszko potential - if everything goes to plan.
The gelding won on debut at Scone on Tuesday, romping to a three length win with a dominant front-running performance.
"He's shown a little bit along the way, and he won his barrier trial pretty well here at Tamworth," Mason said.
"We sort of thought he'd go okay but he went really well."
Jumping virtually straight to the front, the three-year-old controlled the race from there before kicking away in the straight.
"Grant Buckley, the jockey who rode him, he was pretty impressed by him," Mason said.
"He said he showed a good turn of foot at the end of the race and sprinted away well."
"He ran a good time. I think he ran 32.3 (seconds) for the last 600 which is good going."
Mason expects down the line to push out beyond the 900m, but at the moment it is really just about learning the ropes of racing.
"He's still learning his trade," he said.
"Even though he won yesterday he still hasn't put it all together yet.
"So he can only improve a bit more I think."
After one more run, most likely the meeting at Tamworth on May 15, the plan is to send Who Goes There "to the paddock for a while".
Bred by Mason and Scott Williams, who co-owns the horse with Mason's children Aimee and Will, the trainer is excited about what the future could hold.
"There's a lot of water to go under the bridge between now and then but if he was to come back alright next prep he's the sort of horse you might look at a Koscuiszko with," he said.
He said he is a "pretty sensible little horse".
"He's easy to do anything with and he's got a bit of speed," he said.
He and Williams own the gelding's mother, Broadbeach Girl, and have enjoyed some good success with her progeny in recent times.
She has thrown two winners for them in the last six weeks.
In foal when Williams purchased her from the Inglis online sale, that mare, Broadbeach Dancer, won at Tamworth on March 6. She is presently in foal to Graff, who stands at Kitchwin Hills, down near Scone.
"So that's something to look forward to," he said.
It is for Mason very much a family training operation, and he spoke of what a "big help" Aimee, 30, and Will, 27, are to the stable.
"The wife's there too, she's giving orders most of the time," he added tongue in cheek.
