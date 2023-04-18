Homestead built in 2008 and has been maintained and updated beautifully;

Kitchen with plenty of bench space, huge island bench, gas cooktop, electric oven, dishwasher and good sized, open-out pantry;

Ducted and zoned reverse cycle air conditioning through-out, 9ft ceilings for air flow and fans in every room;

Built-in wardrobes in all bedrooms;

Wake up to the Nundle hills view in expansive parents retreat with sliding doors to the entertaining area overlooking the pool

En suite with 2 separate vanity basins and separate toilet;

Media room with barn doors;

Hand laid paving bricks surrounding the home;

3-year-old magnesium inground pool with a covered entertainment area;

Town water, around 210,000 litres of fresh water storage, fantastic bore delivering 1000 gallons a hour;

10KW solar attached to the homestead, sheds and pool;

36m x 30m sand cutting arena with permanent panels and lighting;

Raised viewing deck overlooking the arena;

Good sized round yard, 4-day yards and a wash bay with a concrete floor;

Outdoor bar and no-maintenance gardens;

Huge 28m x 9m shed with remote doors, mezzamine floor and including a self-contained studio;

3-phrase power through-out the whole property;

Studio has a separate upstairs/downstairs area, kitchen dining and lounge room and a open plan loft bedroom upstairs;

New set of steel cattleyards;

All fencing has been replaced with new plain and barb and ringlock on the boundary fences;

Split up into 9 paddocks with some smaller paddocks;