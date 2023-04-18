Two music legends are coming together for a one-off show in Tamworth.
American blues musician Eugene 'Hideaway' Bridges will take to the stage this Wednesday night at Buddy's Juke Joint, alongside close friend and Gomeroi musician Buddy Knox.
It was a chance encounter 17 years ago that has led to a lifelong friendship between the two artists.
"You know when you just look at somebody and you know you're gonna be friends forever," Mr Bridges said.
The Louisiana-born singer and the Gomeroi musician met while performing at Bluesfest in Byron Bay.
Becoming fast friends, they bonded over stories and a shared affinity for music.
"We only met up at like backstage and at different festivals at different places," Mr Bridges said.
Despite being separated by an ocean, they've remained firm friends.
"We stayed in touch all these years at every chance. I thought the other day, 'damn I gotta call Buddy and tell him I'm coming back to Australia'," Mr Bridges said.
"We try to meet up somewhere and it's good to catch up. It's like a family reunion because that is what music is all about."
Returning to Tamworth for his fourth visit, Mr Bridges loves to explore the different parts of the city, talking to the locals and learning about their lives.
"I get a chance to walk in their shoes, walk where they walk, eat where they eat, go where they go and speak their language," Mr Bridges said.
Along with performing, he has also taken the opportunity to share his musical knowledge with the kids that Mr Knox is mentoring at the Gomeroi Culture Academy.
"Music no matter what nation you're from, what language you speak, what gender you are, what nationality you are, it's about people," Mr Bridges said.
"[Blues music] basically it's like, if you learn a recipe from your grandparents, your grandmother's gonna sit down and show you how to make that recipe, that's a recipe you'll be enjoying for so many years," he said.
But what he is most enthused about is playing his music for the people of Australia's country music capital.
By performing live Mr Bridges said he gets the chance to share his heart and soul with the audience, along with clearing up any misconceptions that blues is only about the bad times in life.
"Blues, stems from the gospel music because the gospel is about lifting your spirit, when you didn't even have a voice. You found joy within yourself, you live your spirit, you didn't wait for somebody to come along and lift your spirit," he said.
Like country music, both music genres explore the themes of loss, sorrow and heartbreak. But despite the bad times, blues always aims to show the light at the end of the tunnel.
The performance will kick off from 6pm at Mumblegum, 34 Ten Mile Ln, Wallamore, on Wednesday, April 19.
Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in various media outlets across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au
