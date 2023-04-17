EMPLOYEES of an independently-owned service station travelled to the other side of the country to accept an award, and celebrate a birthday.
Being awarded the 'Silver Dealer' for all of NSW and ACT at the 2023 Viva Energy Dealer conference is a credit to Tamarang Servicentre Quirindi staff, manager Terry Beresford said.
So employee Emily Brabant accepted the award at the ceremony held in Perth on her 21st birthday.
The win came from meeting criteria in quarterly site audits, mystery motorists monthly, and fuel and loop volumes.
"You've got to fair reasonably well every month, which we usually do," Mr Beresford said.
Besides birthdays and awards, the service centre has a lot going on.
It recently took over Quirindi's newsagency, and after two weeks providing those services, floor traffic has increased.
"We see ourselves as providing essential services for the community, like small regional towns are struggling and losing their main street businesses all the time," he said.
"We're like everyone else where it's a bit disappointing to see another business close on the main street.
"But unfortunately, that's rural Australia."
Future plans for the station include running the lottery service, and the rise of electric vehicles is also on the radar.
"As the next few years go on, we'll definitely start looking at maybe implementing something to cater for those people," he said.
Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.
