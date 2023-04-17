The Guyra Super Spuds' return to the Group 19 fold couldn't have been any better.
Taking on the Tingha Tigers, the Spuds men rounded out a good day on and off-the-field with an 88-6 triumph.
Donning one-off charity jerseys for the Guyra branch of the Volunteer Rescue Association, the Spuds put on a near perfect performance against the Tigers.
President Grant Robertson said everything went to plan.
"That was one of Guyra's best performances in A grade that I've seen - no exaggeration," he said.
"They were right on their game, which is pretty good going considering it was round one.
"There were very few mistakes, they supported the ball carrier well, the passes stuck and they kept to the task throughout. It was very impressive and will be hard to repeat."
The day began with the under 18 fixture, which was changed to eight-a-side due to a shortage of Tingha players.
The Spuds romped home 50-22.
Then the league tag game between the defending premiers and the returning Spuds saw the Tigers win 32-8.
Following the matches, the Super Spuds auctioned their jerseys for $6,280 for the Guyra branch of the Volunteer Rescue Association.
Round two will see the Super Spuds back in Guyra against Uralla-Walcha.
The TigerRoos are coming off a 34-14 loss to the Glen Innes Magpies.
Robertson expects the visitors to turn up.
"Uralla-Walcha won't be easy beats," he said.
"They have some seasoned players from both towns in their side.
"The last time we played Uralla was the 2018 major semi final in the second division and it was one of the best games I've ever seen.
"They played 17 minutes of extra time before we won.
"If it's anything like that this Saturday it will be a belter.
"We have some injuries so that will make the job harder, but Saturday's big win has the boys buzzing."
Results:
Men's: Guyra 88 Tingha 6
Tries: Mark Walker 4, Dylan Sutton 2, Alistiar Connors 2, Corey Torrens 2, Billy Youman 2, Brock Laybutt, Kyle Mongta, Cody Clarke.
Goals: Alistair Connors 14
Best players: Billy Youman, James Deaves, Edward Pitt, Mark Walker, Alistiar Connors, Taylor Brennan, Corey Torrens.
U18s: Guyra 50 Tingha 22
League tag: Guyra 8 Tingha 32
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
