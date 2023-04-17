Tamworth restaurant owners are teaming up with local musicians to provide a live music venue that's outside of pubs and clubs.
Safari Club Bar & Grill co-owners Justine and Elliot Dube want to help cultivate the ever-growing 'alternative' music scene of Australia's country music capital.
"Tamworth is becoming quite multicultural and bringing world music into this space, where you don't have to go to the city to listen to reggae music, or world music, or anything like that is incredible," Mrs Dube said.
"We just want to create a space that we could nurture all of the young, upcoming artists and also give people an opportunity to network with many different genres of music."
Mrs Dube is working alongside Pammi Hughes and musician Al Buchan, who said the idea is to fill a gap in the market, where people will be able to listen to music such as heavy metal, blues, jazz, hip hop or acoustic.
Since moving to Tamworth from Queensland Mr Buchan said he had noticed a lack of live music venues which catered to artists outside of the country music genre.
"There's 10 days of the year for the country music festival, that's awesome ... what about the other 355 days of the year?" Mr Buchan said
"There is a huge potential pool of young musicians out there ... who could be entertaining the community, and socializing and learning from other musicians."
Since holding their first live music event last week organisers said their phones have been ringing off the hook with enquiries about future music nights.
Mrs Dube said in the future she also wants to offer salsa dancing nights.
"Some of the best memories I had living in Sydney were having opportunities like that, where you could go and just dance," she said.
The Safari Club Bar & Grill will be holding live music nights on the first and third Wednesday of every month.
Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in various media outlets across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au
