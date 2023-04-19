The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News
Community

Tamworth Pride is supporting a growing young LGBTIQA+ community by launching new youth branch

RC
By Rachel Clark
April 19 2023 - 3:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tamworth Pride committee members for 2023. Picture supplied.
Tamworth Pride committee members for 2023. Picture supplied.

Tamworth Pride is combining with youth pride group Refracted to launch a new youth branch of the organisation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RC

Rachel Clark

Journalist

Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in various media outlets across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.