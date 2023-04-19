Tamworth Pride is combining with youth pride group Refracted to launch a new youth branch of the organisation.
The joining of these two groups is opening up a new chapter for the city's LGBTIQA+ community.
"I think it'll bring fresh people in and fresh ideas in, especially on how we can engage with the youth in Tamworth," said Tamworth Pride President William Paul Weller.
READ ALSO:
The new youth branch will operate as a sub-committee within the Tamworth pride organisation.
Refracted was first started by Tamworth mother Leoni Allwell, who's daughter is transgender and struggled to find support when she first identified.
By combining the groups, Ms Allwell will be provided additional support in the running of the group and produce new opportunities, such as mentoring between the younger and older members.
"Younger ones can engage more with the older ones, who are in Tamworth pride themselves. See they're out, they're proud, and doing their own thing," Ms Allwell said.
When Refracted first launched it was just a few young people in Ms Allwell living room, now the group has expanded beyond the confines of her home.
"The young members of the community are still coming out, as Tamworth youth pride is still growing," she said.
For anyone interested in joining, youth pride will be holding their first meeting at Inland Cafe, on April 27, starting at 6pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in various media outlets across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in various media outlets across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.