Congratulations Renewable Manilla || High hopes for new government || Walgett water woes || Opposition MP

By Letters to the Editor
Updated April 18 2023 - 11:57am, first published 7:30am
John Simpson, left, Lisa Costello and Robyn Bird at the Tamworth Organic Community Gardeners stall at Renewable Manilla on April 15, 2023. Picture by Gareth Gardner
Renewable Manilla

Thank you to the committee (and others involved) who organised and conducted this festival, which focuses on sustainability. Thank you for your vision for the workshops and activities, with exciting options , which were also fun, as well as creating an enjoyable day out for everyone.

