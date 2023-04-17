Congratulations Renewable Manilla || High hopes for new government || Walgett water woes || Opposition MP

Thank you to the committee (and others involved) who organised and conducted this festival, which focuses on sustainability. Thank you for your vision for the workshops and activities, with exciting options , which were also fun, as well as creating an enjoyable day out for everyone.
The highlight would have to be the 100-Mile-Dinner, where guests enjoyed a feast of food sourced from within 100 miles. Not to downplay that over the two days there were multiple workshops involving leather, synthetic music using old game boys, Gomeroi artworks, chair yoga, repairing clothes with gold thread, lino printing, knitting, painting, organic gardening and secrets from Aboriginal Rangers; to name just a few. And of course there was the Amazing Enviro Race for kids with 10 challenges related to sustainability, where the trophies were handmade.
Building a sustainable future for our children and grandchildren is not just the responsibility of governments, but of every adult in the community. It is not just about alternate energy, global warming, EVs, etc but also about recycling, reusing, repurposing, and getting back to the basics. Knowing where food is from, nourishing and nurturing nature and ourselves.
There are many facets to giving our world environmental longevity and humans a better quality of life, and events such as Renewable Manilla highlight and contribute to that in spades. Reconnecting people, and reconnecting people to their environment.
Congratulations Manilla on leading the way on such an important issue for our future!!
Cr Judy Coates, Calala
Shane Moran (NDL letters 14/4/23) commented that he would like to see the state "coalition opposition take a focus on regional transport and infrastructure" which is great because they didn't seem to when they were in government.
Shane also says that "the new government will be judged on if it can deliver large and small scale infrastructure projects".
To be fair, Shane should acknowledge that the new government has to finish the various Sydney Metro lines, that are due to cost more than $100 billion on completion.
They also have to fix up the problem with the train carriages that the previous government bought that are too wide for the platforms, and tunnels.
Then there are the new ferries they bought that are too tall to fit under some bridges, that cannot operate on anything but calm seas and are plagued with engine problems.
Not to forget the light rail vehicles they purchased that have cracks in their wheels so they cannot be used.
Of course, the government bought all these items from overseas companies because they figure we cannot build them here in NSW, not that we could have done worse. So Shane, there's a bit to do beforehand, OK?
Andrew Brown, Bowling Alley Point
It's clear that Australia's land use practices are unsustainable. Upstream from Menindee, Elder Ngarrangarra-li Walaaybaa Rangers project officer Norma Kennedy said the Namoi River was choked with algae because, despite last year's floods, there was not enough freshwater flowing through the river system to keep it healthy.
The Sustainable Rivers Audit 2 (released in 2012) reported the overall ecosystem health of the Namoi River valley was poor. And in a recent report by Water Research Australia, researchers found increasingly frequent algal blooms were costing Australian taxpayers more than $95 million a year. Researchers from the University of NSW and the George Institute for Global Health found that the combination of climate change and systematic water mismanagement across the Murray-Darling Basin has threatened both the quality and quantity of Walgett's surface waters mostly affecting local First Nations people ("Water woes will worsen", 14/4).
Interestingly, at the recent UN Water Conference held in New York, Lauren Moss, NT Minister for Environment, Climate Change and Water Security said the knowledge and experience of First Nations people as long-term water stewards has not been sufficiently recognized or valued in Australia. It seems the First Nations people of Walgett are crying out for such recognition. The executive meeting called by the new NSW Minister for Water and Minister for Housing, Rose Jackson, is a start.
Ray Peck, Hawthorn, Vic
Well it didn't take long for our "opposition based" local MP to start buck passing to Labour. To sit there and demand the new government deliver growth and economic development of our region, which the Nationals failed to do for 12 years is typical Nationals' hypocrisy. Yes Kevin, delivery of all those National Party promises over 12 years would have helped our growth but we all know how that plan panned out.
The best way the new government can find out what this electorate needs is to go into the Nationals' electoral office and take everything from the in-tray, as there is nothing in the out-tray. We are now at the stage where our regional needs and concerns are going to be used as nothing but political fodder for the opposition to hurl at the government to take the heat of 12 years of their neglect.
We blew the opportunity to have a meaningful voice in Parliament and we are going to see the result of that for years to come. Having a local MP in opposition is like having a turtle on its back, but so was having a local MP in government.
Bob Snell, Tamworth
Your paper Saturday Mayor Webb stated not Council responsibility.
In my honest opinion, and others may even agree, his statement shows just how irresponsible he and most of this council are in the welfare and needs of this greater T.R.C region.
Regardless of who may be in power, it should be all arms of government to use common sense when allowing such development and think about all needs of that community.
Council is just thinking of gain from rates and making a name for themselves with little thought of others.
With due respect, although hard to grant, Mr Kevin Anderson should take a lesson from Mr Adam Marshall and have the Minister for Local Government look into these dealings, as well as look into monies wasted on so-called studies into other projects, where more than $50,000 spent on some such as round-about sculptures complete waste of ratepayers' monies.
D.Davis, Manilla
