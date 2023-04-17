The Northern Daily Leader
Dallas Kimber denies 'drug-related shooting' at Muswellbrook

By Newsroom
April 17 2023 - 10:00am
Newcastle courthouse.
Newcastle courthouse.

A YOUNG man accused of shooting a 31-year-old associate in the chest with a rifle over a drug debt at Muswellbrook last year will face a trial in Newcastle District Court.

