On paper, it looks like the same old result for the Tamworth Thunderbolts.
They took on the Port Macquarie Dolphins on Saturday night, and fell to a narrow 84-78 loss.
But in reality, there was a lot to like about their performance. The biggest factor, coach Kane Butler said, is ensuring their youth-heavy side learn to keep calm on court.
"We kept in it, we kept scrambling, we didn't let them blow us out at all," Butler said.
"There's positives, but we really can't get involved in any sort of - we've got to keep cool, calm, and collected."
That might be easier said than done with a squad which has an oldest member of 23, but so far this season, the Thunderbolts have refused to roll over against two of the top teams.
The Canberra Gunners Academy (ranked second) beat Tamworth by 12 in round one, and now the third-ranked Dolphins only won by six.
"There's been teams that are getting smashed by 40 points," Butler said.
"The competition is whoever is better on the day, wins it. And we'll be better off for [the close losses]."
The game was relatively even throughout, and Tamworth even held a six-point lead at the end of the third quarter.
The definitive factor, however, was Port Macquarie's Andre Walford who, in the final term, began sinking shots for fun en route to a 39-point game.
The Thunderbolts now sit ninth on the ladder with three losses and a lone victory to their name.
