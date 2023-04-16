Harry Wilson's strong Super Rugby Pacific form has been rewarded with the Gunnedah junior receiving a late call-up to the Wallabies squad for their first camp under new coach Eddie Jones.
Initially omitted from the 33-man squad, the Queensland No.8 is one of seven forced changes for the three-day camp, which begins on the Gold Coast on Monday.
It follows the unavailability of back rowers Pete Samu and Langi Gleeson, with the former having picked up an ankle injury in the Brumbies' thrilling win over the Fijian Drua and Gleeson yet to fully recover from a calf strain.
Wilson has been one of the Reds' best performers this season and currently leads the Super Rugby Pacific competition for carries with 115 and is second for metres carried (747).
Ned Hanigan, Len Ikitau, David Porecki, Blake Schoupp and Darcy Swain have also all been ruled out after suffering concussions in their fixtures over the weekend.
Wilson's Queensland team-mates Matt Faessler and Ryan Smith, Waratahs duo Lachlan Swinton and Izaia Perese, and Brumbies pair Rhys Van Nek and Rory Scott are the other additions to the squad.
"While we feel for the players who have been ruled out, it provides an opportunity for those who will now come into camp," Jones said.
"This camp will set the tone ahead of the test season and we know we're going to need a fast start."
