The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Rugby Union: Harry Wilson receives late call-up to Wallabies squad for Gold Coast camp

Updated April 16 2023 - 1:03pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Harry Wilson will have the chance to impress new Wallabies coach Eddie Jones next week after being called into the Wallabies squad for their Gold Coast camp. Picture QLD Reds Media
Harry Wilson will have the chance to impress new Wallabies coach Eddie Jones next week after being called into the Wallabies squad for their Gold Coast camp. Picture QLD Reds Media

Harry Wilson's strong Super Rugby Pacific form has been rewarded with the Gunnedah junior receiving a late call-up to the Wallabies squad for their first camp under new coach Eddie Jones.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.