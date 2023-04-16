The Northern Daily Leader
Cottage burned to the ground on the outskirts of Nundle

RG
By Rachel Gray
Updated April 16 2023 - 4:39pm, first published 4:30pm
Dramatic scenes as firefighters douse the house that was burned to the ground near Nundle on Friday night. Picture by Kootingal Moonbi RFS brigade
A single-storey weatherboard home near the small town of Nundle was burned to the ground on Friday night.

Rachel Gray

