A single-storey weatherboard home near the small town of Nundle was burned to the ground on Friday night.
There have been no reports of injuries after the house on Lindsays Gap Road went up in flames shortly before the Rural Fire Service (RFS) was called about 5.40 pm on April 14.
NSW paramedics arrived shortly afterward but did not transport anybody to hospital.
Read also:
Firefighters who arrived in four trucks from Tamworth City RFS, Kootingal Moonbi RFS and Nundle RFS, spent hours hosing what was left of the smouldering ruins, which reportedly included two gas cylinders.
They left the scene shortly after the fire was completely contained about 9.20pm.
The fire is not deemed to be suspicious, according to officers from the Oxley Police District District who also attended the scene.
However, an investigation into what caused the fire is underway.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.