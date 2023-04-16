Tamworth FC are a rebuild that will take up to two years to complete.
So says FC coach Robert Jeffrey, after the side lost again when Armidale City Westside beat them 2-0 at Gipps Street.
Jeffrey said his players performed with "courage" after six players had to back up from reserve grade due to the absence of seven first-graders on the day.
"It's probably where we thought we'd be," Jeffrey said of FC's current form. "We knew it was always gonna be a tough year, and we're still in the rebuilding phase.
"And we've got at least another 12-18 months, two years to get to where we wanna be."
Read also:
South Armidale beat Tamworth FC 8-0 in the side's only other outing this season.
"But it is definitely progressing," Jeffrey said of the side's development. "And we've just got a champion bunch of young blokes now in the squad."
He said Tamworth FC - premiers in 2018 and 2019, and grand finallists in 2020 - had undergone "a lot of soul searching".
It had been "a hard slog" to get to this stage with the side, he said, adding: "But we're starting to reap the rewards now. So, very happy."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.