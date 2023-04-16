The Northern Daily Leader
Home/National Sport/A-League

Tamworth FC coach Robert Jeffrey provides report card on side

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
Updated April 16 2023 - 12:51pm, first published 12:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Tamworth FC are a rebuild that will take up to two years to complete.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

More from A-League
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.