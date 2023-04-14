The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News
Breaking

Westpac Rescue Helicopter responds to Kentucky farm accident, near Uralla

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
Updated April 14 2023 - 5:07pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter airlifted the man from Armidale. Picture File
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter airlifted the man from Armidale. Picture File

A man has been airlifted to hospital after he was charged at by a bull.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.