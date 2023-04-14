A man has been airlifted to hospital after he was charged at by a bull.
Around 12pm on Friday, emergency services responded to reports a man in his 70s had been charged at by a bull at a property in Kentucky, near Uralla.
The man had sustained suspected head and spinal injuries as a result of the accident.
NSW Ambulance crews transported the man by road to meet the Westpac Rescue Helicopter at the Armidale Airport.
The man was airlifted to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
