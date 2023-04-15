Armidale Regional Council has staved off competition from dozens of bidders to snap up the former Oaky River Hydro Scheme site near Wollomombi for $4.3 million.
Council resolved to purchase the 214-hectare property at an Ordinary Meeting in December 2022, with Mayor Sam Coupland declaring at the time "if we don't get it, somebody else will".
The acquisition, estimated to total $4.5m with legal fees and assets taken into account, signals council's intent to shore-up the region's water supply for future population growth.
CBRE brokered the deal on behalf of private vendors after receiving enquiries from more than 140 groups and individuals during a two-stage expression of interest campaign.
The dam was purpose-built in 1956 to generate and supply hydroelectricity to New England but was decommissioned in 2013 after sustaining damage.
Council intends to lobby the state government for funding to reinstate the dam wall and build a pipeline to the Armidale Water Treatment Plant.
The dam, which has a 2700 mega litre capacity, is expected to become a backup water source for Armidale and Guyra once the infrastructure is in place.
"There is the potential for it to be part of a broader regional water security package, in that if we had something again like the 2019 drought, we could supply to Uralla if need be," Cr Coupland said.
Councillors voted eight to two in favour of proceeding with the Oaky River dam purchase at the December Ordinary Meeting, with only Cr Margaret O'Connor and Cr Dorothy Robinson dissenting.
Funds to secure the property came from the council's Water Reserve, which had $29.6m sitting in the coffers at the time councillors voted to buy the property.
Council could not provide figures during the meeting for the long term cost of repairs to the dam wall and building a pipeline, but Cr Coupland floated estimates of $8 to $16m and $100m respectively.
He told The Armidale Express this week that council would get a better idea of costs once engineering plans were completed.
"We need to have that work done so we can go to the state government to lobby for the funds," Cr Coupland said.
The property, which is located about 40km east of Armidale, boasts an expansive frontage to the Oaky River and houses a defunct hydroelectricity power station.
Cr Coupland said he would not rule out the dam being used for hydroelectricity again but council's priority would be to shore-up the region's water supply.
"The others that were looking at it [buying the dam] were looking at it as an electricity source," he said.
"We certainly wouldn't discount that, and in fact once the wall is constructed, I dare say we will look to capatalise on that asset in some sort of a partnership to produce renewable energy."
CBRE's Boo Harvey said the property attracted interest from individuals and groups looking to use the dam for renewable energy, tourism, rural lifestyle and grazing.
"We're delighted the result was a great outcome for the community," she said.
"Armidale has a progressive council and we look forward to watching this next chapter in the Oaky River Dam's life as it continues to service its local community."
Cr Coupland said the Oaky River site would also provide security during the $27m dam wall upgrade at Malpas Dam.
"When we go through the dam wall raising, we need to lower the water level to 50 per cent of its capacity, so that brings with it a risk if there is a drought," Cr Coupland said.
"Before we raise the Malpas dam wall, we need to have repaired the Oaky dam wall. A pipeline can be put in relatively quickly.
"As long as we have a big secure body of water sitting there at Oaky, we would then have the confidence to lower the water level at Malpas."
