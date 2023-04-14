A TOWN with its sights set on the title of koala capital of the world has garnered international attention.
Online publication The Travel listed Gunnedah as the second most beautiful destination in NSW, beaten only by Berry.
Mudgee, Kingscliff, Bundeena, Kangaroo Valley, Dubbo and Armidale made the top ten.
Describing the town as "lovely", the publication said Gunnedah is the place to visit for anyone looking to escape city life and experience agricultural areas.
One person who agrees wholeheartedly with the assessment placing Gunnedah high on the list, is mayor Jamie Chaffey.
"To get that real flavour of the country, a place like Gunnedah has got everything," he said.
Some of its best offerings, according to the mayor, include the rural museum depicting the rise of agriculture through to world class irrigation systems for crops like cotton, a dominant product within the Gunnedah Shire.
"We've got great landscapes, open wide spaces, great lookouts for people to to come and enjoy," he said.
"But also, see the magic scenery of the Gunnedah Shire from those main lookout places, like Pensioners Hill and Porcupine Lookout.
"Just absolutely stunning views from those locations."
While the town gets a decent amount of tourism, becoming more of a destination location is on the cards.
The first sod has been turned on a $23 million Koala Sanctuary project, which will include koala rehabilitation and allow the town to promote itself as the koala capital of the world.
Other projects include state-of-the-art sale yards and a new hospital.
"Everyone you speak to that lives here, lives here for a reason, because they absolutely love Gunnedah and the wider region of the Shire," Cr Chaffey said.
"It's seeing strong growth and that'll continue well into the future, and it's about time, through this organisation, that the world heard about it."
