The Chris Lewis mystery has been solved.
Nowhere to be seen in Melbourne Storm sides this year, after three seasons of lauded utility value at the club, Lewis has revealed the reason for his absence.
After having his contract downgraded to development status this season, the former Ashford Roosters junior is not eligible for selection until round 11 in May.
In the meantime, the 30-year-old - who, in 2020, became the Storm's oldest-ever debutant when he made his long-awaited NRL debut - has been playing for the Sunshine Coast Falcons in the Queensland Cup.
Read more:
Lewis - who still trains with the Storm's NRL squad - will once again become a top-30 contracted player at the club next season. He has already inked that deal.
"It is f**king frustrating, to be honest with you," Lewis said of his current situation.
He said he missed out on a top-30 contract this season after the Storm made room for a "couple" of "boom youngsters" in their NRL squad.
"And they wanted to have some older blokes around, so they signed us on development deals," he said.
Lewis - who has been playing in the unfamiliar position of prop for the Falcons - believes he is good enough to crack Melbourne's side.
"It's just a matter of getting the opportunity," he said.
Lewis was playing for the Falcons when he signed a 12-month development deal for Melbourne for the 2020 season, having been rewarded for his perseverance after rebounding from a number of serious injuries.
The former high-school history teacher was 27 years old when he made his NRL debut, and has gone on to make 40 appearances for the club.
His parents, Mick and Pauleen, operate a Wagyu cattle farm at Ashford. And Lewis has spoken of his desire to one day run the farm with his two brothers.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.