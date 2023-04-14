Calala is the most expensive suburb to rent in New England according to research by Sydney-based research company PropTrack.
Following Calala are Hillvue and Westdale, two other suburbs with high population density and thus high demand on housing.
Using data from advertised rentals on realestate.com.au, PropTrack's Senior Economist Paul Ryan said the increase in rents is likely the result of more people continuing to move to rural areas, a trend kickstarted by COVID-19.
"We're seeing increases for demand for regional areas since the start of the pandemic ... regional areas are relatively small compared to city areas so it doesn't take many people choosing to make the move regionally to put a lot of pressure on regional housing markets," Mr Ryan said.
The good news for renters is, there's a bit more availability now that the Christmas/holiday period is over, as fewer people tend to move home in the autumn and winter months.
In fact, the same PropTrack report found the vacancy rate in regional NSW lifted a small 0.03 percentage points in March, meaning more properties are becoming available.
"That November to January/February period is always the busiest because people are wanting to get into homes, people have job transfers and move so you have more people looking to rent," Property Now residential sales specialist Tania Claire said.
She said around this time of year there's more property available "on the books" as things get less hectic.
On the other side of the coin, the data from PropTrack also identified the least expensive suburbs to rent, with the outer lying towns of Glen Innes, Quirindi, and Moree each posting average rents of $300 or below.
"Usually smaller outlying areas are a bit cheaper because you've got a select type of people who want to live there," Ms Claire said.
She said these areas have less demand on housing due to most residents either working in less infrastructure-dependent industries or simply being long-term residents who don't affect the rental market.
Inverell and Quirindi also made the top three for smallest increase in rental prices over the last year, but Mr Ryan pointed out that even the slowest-growing suburbs still have above-average growth.
"If you take Inverell out of it, even the lowest growth suburbs on this list have increases of 3 per cent over the year. That's really strong when you remember that inflation is normally, though not right now, around two and a half per cent," he said.
Originally from Austin, TX. Wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could! Drop me a line at jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
